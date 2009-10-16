7 arrested in Caddo-S'port Narcotics warrant roundup

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed three search warrants in north Caddo Parish Wednesday, resulting in seven arrests.
According to both Caddo and Shreveport authorities, the first warrant was issued at a home in the 15000 block of Christian St., in Hosston, Louisiana.
Authorities arrested 30-year-old Daniel Lawrence, 26-year-old DeCarlos Taylor and 27-year-old Elenora Pouncey, all three from Hosston.
Upon arrest, agents found marijuana inside the home, each suspect now faces a possession of marijuana charge. Lawrence's possession according to authorities is 2nd offense.
The second warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of South Pardue in Vivian, Louisiana. Authorities say agents found marijuana and 11 grams of crack cocaine during that warrant search.
35-year-old Joel Polk and 21-year-old Dianthony Green were arrested and now face possession of marijuana and crack cocaine with the intent to distribute charges.
The third warrant, according to authorities was to a home in the 6700 block of Bolinger, located in Blanchard, Louisiana.
Deputies tell KSLA that agents found 6.2 grams of marijuana and five Xanax bars during that warrant search.
25-year-old Alan McIlwain and 19-year-old Cody McIlwain and 21-year-old Brett Hope were arrested.
Both Alan and Cody McIlwain now face charges of possession of Xanax and Hope faces a possession of marijuana charge.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>