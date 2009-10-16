7 arrested in Caddo-S'port Narcotics warrant roundup

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed three search warrants in north Caddo Parish Wednesday, resulting in seven arrests.

According to both Caddo and Shreveport authorities, the first warrant was issued at a home in the 15000 block of Christian St., in Hosston, Louisiana.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Daniel Lawrence, 26-year-old DeCarlos Taylor and 27-year-old Elenora Pouncey, all three from Hosston.

Upon arrest, agents found marijuana inside the home, each suspect now faces a possession of marijuana charge. Lawrence's possession according to authorities is 2nd offense.

The second warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of South Pardue in Vivian, Louisiana. Authorities say agents found marijuana and 11 grams of crack cocaine during that warrant search.

35-year-old Joel Polk and 21-year-old Dianthony Green were arrested and now face possession of marijuana and crack cocaine with the intent to distribute charges.

The third warrant, according to authorities was to a home in the 6700 block of Bolinger, located in Blanchard, Louisiana.

Deputies tell KSLA that agents found 6.2 grams of marijuana and five Xanax bars during that warrant search.

25-year-old Alan McIlwain and 19-year-old Cody McIlwain and 21-year-old Brett Hope were arrested.

Both Alan and Cody McIlwain now face charges of possession of Xanax and Hope faces a possession of marijuana charge.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.