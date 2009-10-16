Bossier authorities search for bank fraud suspect

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A suspect wanted for bank fraud across the Ark-La-Tex is still on the loose and authorities need the public's help in bringing him to justice.

He's Raymond Cambra and he's accused of stealing from two banks, one in Texarkana and the other, Barksdale Federal Credit Union in Bossier City.

Authorities say Cambra used old checks from a closed account out of Texarkana and opened a new one in Bossier City.

Barksdale Credit Union officials eventually caught on, but only after Cambra allegedly wrote close to $1,000 in new bogus checks. Bossier Parish authorities are hoping Cambra will eventually slip up.

Authorities urge if you see Raymond Cambra or may know where he is to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 965-2203.

