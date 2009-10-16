CSO arrest 3 adults and a juvenile on burglary charges

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Residents in a Caddo Parish mobile home park woke up to Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies beating on their doors before dawn Friday morning.
Deputies went door to door in the Southview Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 9900 block of Mansfield Rd., asking residents to check their cars.
Deputies now have three adults and one juvenile in custody for allegedly breaking into at least seven vehicles.
17-year-old Patrick Stanley, 17-year-old Gentry Vinson II, 19-year-old Christopher Vinson, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested according to deputies after a vehicle they were riding in was stopped by deputies.
Caddo deputies say witnesses in the mobile park were able to provide an adequate description of the suspects and vehicle they were driving.
Deputies picked the teens up at the intersection of Dean Rd. and Bert Kouns. Found inside the vehicle, a GPS, money and other electronics, according to deputies.
Stanley, Gentry Vinson and Christopher Vinson were all booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on seven counts of vehicle burglary and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Deputies say the juvenile is now at the Juvenile Detention Center on burglary charges.
