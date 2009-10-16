Shreveport student a victim as reported rapes rise - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport student a victim as reported rapes rise

SHREVEPORT, LA (AP) - The rape and kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Shreveport has parents and city officials looking for ways to make school bus stops safer.

The girl was abducted from a Caddo Parish school bus stop earlier this month.

Residents in City Council District G are especially concerned.     

Councilwoman Joyce Bowman, who represents District G, describes the district as a low-income area that's often stricken by crime and presents the opportunity for sexual assaults.

There was a sharp increase in rapes reported in Shreveport in August and the sharpest increase was in an area encompassing District G. Bowman says in a Friday story in The Times of Shreveport that she's working with police to address the issue.

    

 Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com      (Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-10-16-09 0810EDT

Powered by Frankly