|Joanna Ward
age: 31
Occupation: School Guidance Counselor
Home Town: Orangeburg, SC
Luxury Item: Picture of her Mom
|Heidi Strobel
Age: 24
Marital Status: Single
Occupation: P.E. Teacher
Hometown: Buffalo, Missouri
Luxury Item: Jumprope
|Christy Smith
Age: 24
Marital Status: Single
Occupation: Children Adventure Guide for the Deaf
Hometown: Basalt, CO
Luxury Item: Sage
|Jenna Morasca
Age: 21
Marital Status: Single
Occupation: Swimsuit Model
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Luxury Item: Zeta Crown
|Shawna Mitchell
Age: 23
Marital Status: Single
Occupation: Retail Clothing Sales
Hometown: Redwood City, CA
Luxury Item: Soccer Ball
|Janet Koth
Age: 47
Marital Status: Married
Occupation: Travel Agent/Abstinence Counselor
Hometown: Manchester, MO
Luxury Item: Daughter's Teddy Bear
|Jeanne Hebert
Age: 41
Marital Status: Married
Occupation: Director of Marketing
Hometown: North Attleboro, MA
Luxury Item: Massage Oil
|Deena Bennett
Age: 35
Marital Status: Married
Occupation: Deputy District Attorney
Hometown: Riverside, CA
Luxury Item: Water Balloons