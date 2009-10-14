Man arrested in fatal Cass Cty. stabbing

CASS COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - Cass County authorities have made an arrest in a fatal Wednesday night stabbing.

Just before noon Thursday, Johnny Lee Broach called deputies from his home near Domino, TX to say he wanted to turn himself in. Deputies came to Broach's home and he was arrested.

Broach is accused of stabbing Edward Wayne Johnson Wednesday night. Deputies say the two men were in a truck on Highway 59 between Sulpher River and Domino when they got into some kind of fight. Authorities say after Johnson was stabbed, he got out of the truck to look for help but collapsed and died.

