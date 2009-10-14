Flooding in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Flooding is cause for concern for people in Webster Parish since the rains have come in.

The Webster Parish Police Jury expects water levels to crest sometime this evening, if there is no more rain.

No evacuations have been ordered, however, the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be very careful when traveling.

"We're experiencing some moderate flooding at this point," says Jennifer Reynolds, Public Information Officer for Webster Parish.

"We are receiving information from the National Weather Service, and also confirmed through officials in Dixie Inn, that Dorcheat Bayou is at 21.5' level."

Several roads in Webster Parish have been closed due to flooding.

