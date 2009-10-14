Man charged with Family Dollar robberies

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the robberies of at least three Family Dollar stores.

All three robberies occurred within the past two weeks. The first was Sept. 30 at the store in the 2600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., the second robbers was Oct. 6 at the store on Pines Road, while the third happened Oct. 10 at the store in the 3700 block of W. 70th St. Police say all the robberies were similar in nature.

An investigation by detectives eventually led them to 24-year-old Jerry G. Moore of Bossier City. He's now in the Shreveport City Jail facing three charges of armed robbery.

This investigation is ongoing and detectives are working at this time to determine what, if any, other crimes Moore might be responsible for. Anyone having any information regarding Jerry G. Moore is asked to call Shreveport Police robbery detectives at 318-673-6955 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

