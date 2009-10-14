Suspected robber of S'port bank turns himself in

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man wanted for robbing a downtown Shreveport bank Wednesday afternoon has surrendered to Shreveport Police.

Just before 7:00 pm, 43-year-old Rayfel Matta went to the Shreveport Police Complex told a sergeant working there that he wanted to turn himself in for robbing the Regions Bank this afternoon.

Matta has been interviewed and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of first-degree robbery.

Just after 1:00 pm, police received a call about a robbery at the Regions Bank, located in the 300 block of Texas St.

Witnesses told police that Matta gave a note to one of the tellers demanding money. He got an unknown amount of cash and left the bank. No one was injured.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.