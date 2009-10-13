Texarkana woman rescued from car

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - There have been multiple flooding roads and accidents due to the weather, causing headaches all over the Ark-La-Tex.

Tuesday afternoon in Texarkana a woman sat on top of her car for two hours after getting stuck in a flooded ditch.

She tried to cross Old Blackmon Ferry Road in Texarkana, Arkansas.

That's when she says the water swept her car to the side of the road into a ditch.

The woman climbed onto the roof of her car until two men finally drove by and helped pull her car out.

"It just picked me up and just took me out, and my car started flooding and all I knew to do was get on top of the car," says driver, Laura Crawford.

"I live down here," says Brandon Brakewick, one of the residents that rescued Laura from her car. "Everybody needs help from time to time, so it's alright."

The water completely filled the woman's car.

Luckily, she didn't suffer any injuries and was thankful the men were able to pull her car out of the ditch.

