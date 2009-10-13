Red River levels rising

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - One body of water that the National Weather Service is keeping an eye on is the Red River. It's expected to crest on Friday.

Tuesday morning at 9am the Red River was at 26 feet, and possibly by Thursday evening, it could reach 30 feet.

When the Red River reaches 30 feet it will be in the flooding stage.

The National Weather Service is mainly concerned about how fast the level of the river is rising.

The Red River has already consumed most of the Stoner Boat Ramp, causing it to close.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.