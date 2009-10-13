N. Bossier Parish neighborhood still facing a stinky problem

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter

N. BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - As the rain continues to fall over much of the Ark-La-Tex, some Bossier Parish residents still want answers from officials after sewage seeped in a resident's home.

In this North Bossier parish neighborhood some residents are still facing sewage drainage issues that continue to be a problem. Residents of Palmetto Park area in North Bossier said this problem has been around for years.

Pictures from 2 years ago show sewage seeping out of manholes and into streams.

"[I've] called city hall time after time---without any resolve more of a band aid patch and nod your head tell you what you want to hear day after day," Wayne Seals said. Recently day after day, rain has flooded the area.

Just yesterday, Stefani Jenkins' house flooded with sewage. "My house is flooded with sewer water right now; bathroom, bedroom and half of living room are full of sewer water," she said.

Residents describe it as a stink that no one ever wants to put up with. "Nothing gets more personal than your family home or animals, kids lingering though manure or sewage that speaks for itself," Seals said.

The North Bossier Parish residents just want answers from Bossier Parish officials and city of Benton, but yet to receive them just yet.

