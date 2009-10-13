Alleged 1st degree murder trio in Caddo Court

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Three Shreveport men appeared in Caddo District Court Tuesday morning to answer to 1st degree murder charges for the death of two people.

28-year-old Eric McCall, 27-year-old Emmett Barrett and 33-year-old Dewayne Demming all appeared in Caddo Court Tuesday to answer to 1st degree murder charges for the deaths of 24-year-old Christopher Hastlette and 28-year-old Kendra Hill back in April of 2008.

Investigators say Hastlette and Hill were both shot and killed during an alleged robbery, near Sprague St., in Shreveport, also seriously injured during that incident, 23-year-old Troy Creighton.

Police say following the shooting, one of the three allegedly drove the victims to Allendale, leaving the car at the corner of Sycamore and Anna Streets in Shreveport.

