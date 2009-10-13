Alleged 1st degree murder trio in Caddo Court

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Three Shreveport men appeared in Caddo District Court Tuesday morning to answer to 1st degree murder charges for the death of two people.
28-year-old Eric McCall, 27-year-old Emmett Barrett and 33-year-old Dewayne Demming all appeared in Caddo Court Tuesday to answer to 1st degree murder charges for the deaths of 24-year-old Christopher Hastlette and 28-year-old Kendra Hill back in April of 2008.
Investigators say Hastlette and Hill were both shot and killed during an alleged robbery, near Sprague St., in Shreveport, also seriously injured during that incident, 23-year-old Troy Creighton.
Police say following the shooting, one of the three allegedly drove the victims to Allendale, leaving the car at the corner of Sycamore and Anna Streets in Shreveport.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>