1st degree murder suspect in Caddo court Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A Shreveport man charged with fatally shooting a woman following an alleged drug deal gone bad made a court appearance Tuesday.

21-year-old Jeremy Coleman was in court for a special hearing for the 1st degree murder of Keisha Avery.

Avery was shot and killed back in May 2007 in the 400 block of Abilene St. located in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to investigators, Avery was from Humble, Texas and was in Shreveport to make funeral arrangements for her father.

