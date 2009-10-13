Arguments begin in Caddo 2nd degree murder trial

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Arguments got underway Tuesday in Caddo District Court in the 2nd degree murder trial of a Shreveport man.

37-year-old Andre Palmer is accused of fatally shooting of 26-year-old Raymond Wright back in April.

According to Shreveport Police, Wright was found lying in the street in the 5900 block if Attaway St., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators had been led to believe that Palmer shot Wright out of revenge for an incident that happened back in 2007, where Wright reportedly shot Palmer.

