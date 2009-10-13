S'port police chase ends when suspect flips car

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man seen driving a car recently taken during a carjacking will face at least two charges once he's released from the hospital.

Shreveport Police say just before 10:30 Monday night, an officer near the Rite Aid at Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue saw a vehicle taken during a carjacking on October 8. Police say when the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off.

Police say the chase ended a few minutes later at the corner of Hassett and Hardy Streets when the suspect crashed and flipped the car over. The driver, identified at Arthur Lee Otis, was taken from the scene to LSU Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say when Otis is released from the hospital, he'll face charges of flight from an officer and possession of stolen things. More charges could come later as police continue to investigate the incident.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.