Webster ADA resigns following arrest in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says Assistant District Attorney Charles Sentell has resigned.

The resignation comes after Sentell was arrested early in the morning on October 3 by Bossier City Police while he and his wife were at the Horseshoe Casino.

After the arrest, Marvin released a surveillance video of the incident.

Police charged him with domestic abuse after they say he grabbed his wife's arm, among other things. Sentell was also charged with public intimidation. He was later released on a $1,500 bond.

Marvin says the resignation, which happened on Friday, October 9, was a mutual decision between Marvin and Sentell.

Sentell , who had been an ADA for 10 years, had been on paid leave following the arrest.

