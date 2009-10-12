Trial in fire death of 6-yr-old continued

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The trial for an Ark-La-Tex woman facing murder charges after one of her children died in a fire has again been continued.

Satonia Small was charged with second-degree murder after her 6-year-old daughter died in a fire at their Southern Village Apartment in February of 2007. Small's 7-year-old son survived the fire.

Small is accused of leaving her children home by themselves to go out that evening to a nightclub.

Her trial was to begin Monday morning, but was continued for unknown reasons. A new trial date for Small has not been announced.

