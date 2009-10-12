S'port's Centenary College cutting staff

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport's Centenary College says it will immediately eliminate about 25 staff positions to help balance its budget.

College President David Rowe said this is the first part of a plan to restructure the budget of the private, four-year arts and sciences college.

"This was one of the hardest decisions Centenary has faced," said Rowe. "Eliminating positions is painful because we are a close‐knit community. The lives of colleagues we know and love are profoundly changed. Centenary will make every effort to help each employee through this difficult transition."

Rowe said there will be some reorganization within some departments because of the layoffs, as other employees take over extra job duties.

Rowe did make it clear this will not impact academics at the college. "We are taking steps today to secure Centenary's future. Centenary will emerge from this difficulty a stronger institution, focused always on preparing young men and women for full and meaningful lives."

The college said it will offer severance packages to those being laid off.

