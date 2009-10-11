Another S'port Family Dollar robbed

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The search is on in Shreveport for a suspected armed robber.
Saturday evening, Shreveport Police were called out to the Family Dollar Store in the 3700 block of W. 70th St. for a reported armed robbery.
According to police, the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a weapon and demanded money.
The suspect fled the scene, according to police in a vehicle with a money bag.
No one was injured during the robbery, say police. Officers urge anyone with information on this robbery to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
