Another S'port Family Dollar robbed

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The search is on in Shreveport for a suspected armed robber.

Saturday evening, Shreveport Police were called out to the Family Dollar Store in the 3700 block of W. 70th St. for a reported armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police in a vehicle with a money bag.

No one was injured during the robbery, say police. Officers urge anyone with information on this robbery to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

