Arrest made in pedestrian vs. car accident

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been arrested following a major accident involving a pedestrian late Saturday night.
That accident happened a little before 10 p.m. according to police at North Market St. and Hearne Ave.
Police say the now suspect, 58-year-old Edward Williams called police saying that he may have hit someone with his vehicle, which we have learned is a dark green Mercedes.
Officers arrived to find the victim, who police say is an adult female in serious condition.
At last check, KSLA News 12 learned that Williams is in custody facing a DWI charge, more charges could soon follow according to police, pending the outcome of the officer's investigation.
The victim, is at LSU Hospital now in critical condition.
Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for future updates on this still developing story.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>