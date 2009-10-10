Arrest made in pedestrian vs. car accident

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been arrested following a major accident involving a pedestrian late Saturday night.

That accident happened a little before 10 p.m. according to police at North Market St. and Hearne Ave.

Police say the now suspect, 58-year-old Edward Williams called police saying that he may have hit someone with his vehicle, which we have learned is a dark green Mercedes.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who police say is an adult female in serious condition.

At last check, KSLA News 12 learned that Williams is in custody facing a DWI charge, more charges could soon follow according to police, pending the outcome of the officer's investigation.

The victim, is at LSU Hospital now in critical condition.

