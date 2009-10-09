SPD investigate two rapes within 24 hrs.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police have begun investigating two Shreveport rapes, both just reported in a 24 hour time span.

According to Shreveport Police, the first happened at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim says she was driving and was stopped at a traffic light at Hearne Ave. and Emery St. when a male suspect jumped in the back seat of her car, armed with an unknown weapon.

The male suspect then allegedly forced her to drive to a location and assaulted her in the backseat of her vehicle and then fled on foot.

Shreveport Police say the second rape took place early Friday morning near the 4200 block of Greenwood Rd., in Shreveport.

Officers say the victim flagged them down on Greenwood Rd. and told detectives that she was walking on Portland Ave. towards Lakeshore Dr., when a male driving a green four door vehicle approached her and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Police say the victim says that the suspect then drove her near the Shreveport Country Club and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

Shreveport Police urge anyone with information on either rape case to call Shreveport Crime Stopperst at (318) 673-7373.

