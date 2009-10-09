Natchitoches man found guilty of 2nd degree murder

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -A Natchitoches Parish man was found guilty Thursday of 2nd degree murder and Attempted 2nd degree murder, according to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney's Office.

23-year-old David Sarpy of Melrose, Louisiana was convicted by a grand jury Thursday for the 2007 murder of Timothy Mitchell and the attempted murder of Mitchell's son Tyler at their south Natchitoches Parish home.

According to officials, back in 2005, Sarpy broke into the Mitchell's home armed with a pistol while the family slept.

Sarpy shot Timothy three times at close range after Mitchell entered his son's room while the child was being strangled by Sarpy, according to prosecutors.

As Sarpy fled, he and Timothy got into an altercation and Timothy, according to prosecutors was able to scratch Sarpy.

Natchitoches D.A.'s office says Sarpy became a suspect while he was serving time in Rapides Parish Detention Center for a 2007 parole violation.

Sarpy will formally be sentenced at a later date. He faces a mandatory life sentence on the murder conviction and 10 to 50 year sentence on the attempted murder conviction, with no eligibility for parole.

