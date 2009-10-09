S'port woman hit by stray bullet, shooter still on the run

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman taking a breather after getting off work Thursday afternoon is the latest victim of a stray bullet.

The incident happened on W. 77th St., located in the Cedar Grove part of Shreveport. Shreveport Police say Alice Dixon says a stray bullet grazed her arm and then landed on her porch.

Neighbors tell KSLA News 12, gunfire has been a regular problem in the Cedar Grove area, for quite some time.

Police urge anyone with information on this incident to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

