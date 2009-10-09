Tracking storm damage

Storms moving through the ArkLaTex have caused scattered damage. KSLA News 12 is sending crews to various reports of trees down on homes, trees blocking roads, and power lines down. AEP SWEPCO reports as many as 31,000 customers without electricity at one point when the storm blew through. They're working to restore electricity as soon as possible.

KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist Barak Shapiro is in the weather center tracking the storms and giving everyone the latest information on the path of the storms.