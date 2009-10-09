Tracking storm damage

Storms moving through the ArkLaTex have caused scattered damage. KSLA News 12 is sending crews to various reports of trees down on homes, trees blocking roads, and power lines down. AEP SWEPCO reports as many as 31,000 customers without electricity at one point when the storm blew through. They're working to restore electricity as soon as possible.
KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist Barak Shapiro is in the weather center tracking the storms and giving everyone the latest information on the path of the storms.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>