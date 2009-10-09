LSU students sentenced for financial aid fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LA (AP) - Two LSU dentistry students have been sentenced to probation for submitting fraudulent college transcripts and test results to gain admission to the school.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier also on Thursday ordered 25-year-old Obialunamma Agubuzu, of River Ridge, and 27-year-old Anthony Juan Walker, of Tarrytown, N.Y., to pay a total of about $75,000 in restitution to the Department of Education.

Each pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of financial aid fraud.

Prosecutors say they forged undergraduate transcripts to inflate their grades and falsely claim they had taken science courses required for admission to LSU's dentistry school.

