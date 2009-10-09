History of KSLA News 12

Each week, we dig deeper into the archives for a look back at the long history of KSLA-TV. This week, it's KSLA-TV 12 broadcasting live from Holiday in Dixie in the Spring of 1957.

This week, our featured flashback photos show how far we've come from the days of drawing the weather forecasts.

In the spirit of Halloween, our featured flashback photos this week take you on the set of the live local hosted horror movie program, "Terror!" starring local actress Ruth Sprayberry.

KSLA has a long history of community service. We made a promise at the beginning to serve our viewers' needs, and we continue to fulfill that commitment.

KSLA-TV's 1st transmitter tower in Mooringsport, LA stood at 1709' before it fell in 1977. It was replaced the same year with the current tower, which stands at 1,650', and carries KSLA's signal from the station to 387,060 homes across the ArkLaTex.

KSLA News 12 has a proud tradition in the ArkLaTex dating back to January, 1954 when it became the first television station in Shreveport to sign on the air. At the time, KSLA News 12 aired programming from all four networks: CBS, ABC, NBC and DuMont.

Over the years, other television stations signed on the air and KSLA News 12 became the one and only CBS station in the ArkLaTex.

From "Bob and his Buddies" to the Eyewitness News with Don Owen to the KSLA News 12 of today, more viewers in the Ark-La-Tex count on KSLA News 12 for their news, weather, sports and entertainment than any other television station.

We serve a huge geographical area that stretches south to Natchitoches, Louisiana, north to DeQueen, Arkansas, east to Ruston, Louisiana and west to Longview, Texas.

From the very beginning, our slogan was "First in Shreveport."

The 1954 Orange Bowl was the first program broadcast to our viewers. KSLA News 12 is proud of its many innovations and "firsts" its seen through the years:

•First television station in Shreveport

•First television station in the Ark-La-Tex to broadcast in color in 1967

•First television station in the Ark-La-Tex to have its own Live Doppler Radar in 1998

•First television station in the Ark-La-Tex to broadcast in HD (high definition)

•First television station in the Ark-La-Tex to broadcast an all-local weather channel

•First and only television station in the Ark-La-Tex with a 9 am newscast

Another first: On March 3, 1955, Elvis Presley made his first television appearance on KSLA News 12.

Today, KSLA News 12 is one of the most successful CBS television stations in America. KSLA News 12 is consistently #1 in overall programming and #1 when it comes to news coverage.

"Coverage You Can Count On" is something we believe in and work to deliver every day, and "We Track Storms" is what we're known for when it comes to keeping our viewers informed on threatening weather, thanks to our state-of-the-art weather equipment, live Doppler Radar and experienced meteorologists.

Our mission statement reads in part, "KSLA television exists to deliver compelling newscasts, informational and entertainment programming, that meets the needs and interests of our viewers and provides superior results in audience delivery to our advertisers."

In addition to our programming on KSLA News 12, we also broadcast two other television channels.

Bounce ArkLaTex is the nation's first-ever over-the-air broadcast television network designed for African-American audiences. The network features a mix of movies, live sporting events, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based shows, off-net series, original shows and more. Watch it on KSLA DT 12.3.

ThisTV Ark-La-Tex is an all-entertainment channel available on digital channel 12.2. It features movies from the MGM film library and vintage television shows.

KSLA News 12 also has one of the most visited web sites in the ArkLaTex. Ksla.com features up-to-the-minute news, weather and sports information as well as a dynamic place for local businesses to advertise.

KSLA News 12 has a long tradition of community involvement and supporting various agencies in the ArkLaTex to help the elderly keep cool in the summer with our annual fan drive and help children stay warm in the winter through our Coats For Kids program. We also support the United Way, Salvation Army, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, the Susan Komen Race for the Cure, the Walk From Obesity, and the House for Hope. Countless other local organizations also benefit from partnerships with KSLA News 12.

KSLA News 12 is owned by Raycom Media of Montgomery, Alabama.

