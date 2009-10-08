Jury finds S'port man guilty of molestation

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury took just 30 minutes to find a man posing as a pastor guilty of molesting a teenager.

52-year-old Bruce Lee Goss was arrested in December of 2007 when Shreveport Police went to investigate a vehicle backed into the driveway of an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Waggoner. Police say they found Goss in the back seat of a vehicle with a partially-clothed 13-year-old girl.

Caddo Parish District Attorney Charles Rex Scott said jurors deliberated roughly a half hour before returning a guilty verdict against Bruce Lee Goss (d.o.b. 7-23-57).

"We're pleased to see another predator off our streets," said Caddo Parish District Attorney Charles Rex Scott. "I am very proud of our prosecution team and of the Shreveport police officers who pursued this case."

Goss will return to court on November 23 before a sentencing date is set possibly sometime in December.

