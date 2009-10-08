S'port Police search for Tobacco Store burglar

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police need help in identifying a suspect who broke into a Shreveport business early Tuesday morning.

The suspect allegedly broke into the Discount Tobacco Outlet on North Market St. in Shreveport.

Police say around 1:30 Tuesday morning, someone broke in the business, setting off an alarm that alerted police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the back brick wall of the business had been busted through. Officials say nothing was taken, but are still trying to locate the suspect.

Police are urging anyone with information on this crime to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or you can give a tip online at http://www.lockemup.org/

