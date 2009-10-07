Minden man in jail for aggravated rape of 11-year-old

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - A Minden man is now behind bars following reports of alleged inappropriate behavior with a young girl.

According to the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Donald Boswell was arrested late Tuesday night following an investigation that he allegedly participated in inappropriate behavior with an 11-year-old girl.

Investigators say upon interviewing the 11-year-old victim, that for at least one year, Boswell allegedly initiated a number of sexually-based encounters.

Later a search was issued for Boswell's home and upon interviewing Boswell; deputies say he reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl on multiple occasions.

Boswell is now in the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on aggravated rape and indecent behavior with juvenile charges.

