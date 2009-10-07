Narcotics fugitive captured in Springhill

SPRINGHILL, LA (KSLA) -A search Wednesday morning in Springhill for a fugitive of the United States Marshals led to reports of shots being fired.
According to the Webster Parish Sheriff's officials, deputies were on scene actively participating in a joint effort with the U.S. Marshal's service to catch a narcotics fugitive when a call went out of shots fired.
KSLA News 12 has however learned that the suspect that both the U.S. Marshal's and Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were searching for is now in U.S. Marshal custody.
No word as of yet, to who the fugitive was or where in Springhill the incident went down, but KSLA News 12 will continue to bring you the full story as soon as it becomes available.
