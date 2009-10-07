Shelby Cty. D.A. lawsuit gets ACLU involved

TENAHA, TX (KSLA) - A class action lawsuit against the Shelby, County Texas District Attorney has caught the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Lynda K. Russell and other Tenaha officials are being sued for allegedly seizing money illegally from motorists, almost all of which were black motorists.

Surprisingly, KSLA News 12 has learned that Russell recently asked the Attorney General for an opinion as to whether or not those funds could be used to pay for her private attorney.

The first pretrial interview of witnesses may begin as early as November. The actual trial is scheduled to begin sometime in 2010.

