Alleged Ark-La-Tex murderer in court Wed.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -An Ark-La-Tex man accused of brutally killing an elderly man and young woman appeared in Caddo District Court Wednesday morning.

38-year-old Eric Mickelson faces a 1st degree murder charge in the murder of 86-year-old Charles Martin Jr. and the 2nd degree murder of Kristi O'pry.

Investigators say Martin was strangled to death when Mickelson and his female accomplice 38-year-old Beverly Arthur allegedly broke into Martin's home.

Mickelson allegedly dismembered Martin's body which was later found in various parts of Caddo Parish.

Back in 1996, Mickelson allegedly killed O'pry as well. He reportedly confessed to the murder while in police custody.

O'pry's remains have yet to be found.

