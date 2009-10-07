Fmr. S'port contractor in court Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man appeared in Caddo District Court Wednesday morning to face charges in Shreveport's Community Development Agency investigation.
36-year-old Alphonso Williams, a former Shreveport City contractor was in court to enroll his attorney that will represent him in the alleged fraud case and to find out his arraignment date.
Williams and six other former City of Shreveport Inspectors and Contractors face home improvement fraud charges.
They also face a host of other charges in connection with a Caddo Sheriff's Office investigation that resulted in their arrests at the end of August.
Williams' will be represented by S.P. Davis and is expected to be back in court on November 24th.
