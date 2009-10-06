CPSO investigating cattle killings

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a rash of recent cattle killings. The shootings are happening in the Dixie area, just outside of Shreveport; that's in the northern part of the parish.

Paul Hite lost two cows last week. They were found shot to death near the road.

A third cow was fatally shot this past Friday in a pasture on Sentell Road.

In August, another cow was found shot to death on Sentell Road.

"We feel like they're all related," says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. We feel like it's more than just a random event.

Sheriff's investigators say in the most recent shootings, witnesses have given similar vehicle descriptions. Each time, a white pickup truck was seen nearby.

If you have information about the shootings, you're urged to contact Sgt. Doyle Smith of the Caddo Sheriff's Office at (318)675-2170 or Crime Stoppers at (318)673-7373.

