SPD and Union Pacific crackdown on rail crossing violators

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad conducted a joint safety operation Tuesday morning in southwest Shreveport.
Officers with Shreveport Police's Field Services Bureau teamed up with Union Pacific to conduct a railroad crossing safety check at the railroad's crossings in the Mansfield Rd. area of Shreveport.
Officials say the safety check ran from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
25 railroad crossing violations, as well as five citations for no driver's license, two citations for driving under suspension, one citation for a child restraint violation and three citations for no proof of insurance were issued to motorists during the operation.
Six other citations for offenses ranging from speeding to expired driver's license.
