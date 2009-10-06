Gregg Cty. inmate throws urine at jailer

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - Gregg County Jail officials say Jeffery Dewayne Worth of Marshall threw urine on a jailer who was making floor grounds in the jail Saturday.

Worth has been charged with harassment by a person in a correctional facility.

He is currently serving two concurrent 30-year sentences for aggravated robbery out of Harrison County.

At the time of the incident, Worth was in the Gregg County Jail facility waiting to be transferred to another prison. According to officials, his bond is now at $110,000.

