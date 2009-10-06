Gregg Cty. inmate throws urine at jailer

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - Gregg County Jail officials say Jeffery Dewayne Worth of Marshall threw urine on a jailer who was making floor grounds in the jail Saturday.
Worth has been charged with harassment by a person in a correctional facility.
He is currently serving two concurrent 30-year sentences for aggravated robbery out of Harrison County.
At the time of the incident, Worth was in the Gregg County Jail facility waiting to be transferred to another prison. According to officials, his bond is now at $110,000.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>