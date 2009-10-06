SPD search for driver of crashed car

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The search for the driver of a vehicle found Tuesday morning crashed into a tree in Shreveport is on.
Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Shreveport Police found a vehicle in a tree near the intersection of Challenger St., in Shreveport, that's off W. 70th St.
Police say the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason, hitting the tree. The driver left the scene and abandoned the vehicle, say police.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7373.
