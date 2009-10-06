Fed Ex holds new building open house in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -Fed Ex opened its new distribution facility in Bossier City, Louisiana Tuesday morning.

Officials with the new facility allowed Ark-La-Tex residents a first-hand look around the new location in Bossier Tuesday afternoon.

The customer open house kicked off at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the new address in the 4500 block of Marlena St. in Bossier.

Officials say the new facility is double the size of the one before and workforce there consists of 69 employees and independent contractors.

The new Fed Ex in Bossier is the new home of the former Shreveport Fed Ex facility.

