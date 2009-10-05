Suspect involved in police chase surrenders

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of running from police and crashing into a car belonging to a Shreveport Deputy City Marshal has surrendered to police.

Shreveport police say on October 3, they got word that 23-year-old Michael Horton wanted to turn himself in to authorities. Police say they went to a home in the 1300 block of Cleveland where Horton was waiting for them.

Horton faces a charge of aggravated criminal property damage, with other charges related to the Oct. 2 police chase possible.

Authorities say Horton was driving a stolen car and sped off from police when they tried to pull him over. At one point during the chase, a Shreveport Deputy City Marshal attempted to get the car stopped on Claiborne Ave. near St. Vincent Ave. Instead, the Marshal's car was rammed in the passenger side by the fleeing vehicle. The Deputy Marshal fired shots at the car, but missed.

A few minutes later Horton stopped the car in the Highland neighborhood and ran. Police surrounded the area, but were unable to capture him.

Horton was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a $150,000 bond.

