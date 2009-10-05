Bossier-Webster Parish Chief Asst. D.A. arrested

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says he wants to watch the video for himself, to gauge what really happened with his Chief Assistant D.A., that led to his arrest this weekend.

Marvin confirms that Charles "Sherb" Sentell is on paid leave tonight.

Bossier City Police arrested Sentell just after 1am Saturday morning at Horseshoe Casino.

He faces a charge of domestic abuse, after police said that he grabbed his wife's arm.

Sentell is out on $1500 bond.

Marvin says he also wants to hear more about the claims of public intimidation, or whether Sentell had simply identified himself and informed officers what's at stake for him.

In a handwritten statement, Marvin said, "this conduct, if true, is uncharacteristic of Lt. Col. Sentell."

Marvin added that Sentell is a Desert Storm and Iraq War veteran in the Army Reserves and has been an Assistant D.A. ten years.

Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest developments on this story.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.