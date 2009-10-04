Early morning shooting leaves woman dead

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex man is locked-up, accused of killing his girlfriend during a heated argument.

Police got the call just before 2:30am Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Curtis Lane.

They discovered 38-year-old Toccoa Morris suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

She later died at LSU Hospital.

Police arrested 53-year-old Samuel Shedrick who lives at the home.

"It appears that they were in some type of romantic relationship, between suspect and victim, and some type of domestic dispute happened in which the victim was shot," said Cpl. Bill Goodin.

Police booked Samuel Shedrick into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of second degree murder.

