Man shot by Bossier Police officer identified

By Barak Shapiro - bio|email

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The man shot and killed by a Bossier City police officer has been identified as 42-year old Scott Gray.

Assistant Chief Kenny Ham said that around 3:00 pm Friday, Gray attacked a 77-year-old woman from Bossier City at a Wallgreens at Airline Drive and Shed Road. Afterward, he got in his truck and drove away from the scene.

A short time later, a Bossier officer found him as he drove along Old Minden Road, and pulled him over.

Police said that when the officer approached, the two ended up in some type of fight.

According to authorites, a second officer drove up on the scene and shots were fired by one or both of the officers. Gray died at the scene.

The officers are now on administrative leave, which standard protocol in an shooting investigation.

The 77-year-old woman did sustain head injuries, but police were told by Willis-Knighton hospital the she was released from the hospital sometime Friday night.

Bossier Police said that there is no relation between the victim and suspect.

Right now, Bossier investigators have not released the names of the officers involved in the shooting. They have also not said what may have led to the shooting.

At a news conference shortly after the incident, police said that they had not found any weapons on or near the victim.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.