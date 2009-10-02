Bossier officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A man involved in an altercation at a Bossier City drug store was later shot and killed by a Bossier City police officer.

The shooting happened mid-Friday afternoon on Old Minden Road just north of East Texas Street.

About 3:00 pm, authorities say the man had a physical altercation with a woman at the Walgreens located at the corner of Shed Road and Airline Drive.

Police say once the man's truck was on Old Minden Road, a Bossier City officer pulled the man over on a traffic violation. At some point during the traffic stop, police say there was some type of fight. According to authorities, a second police officer arrived on the scene, and then shots were fired, ending with the man's death at the scene.

Right now authorities say they do not know if the man had a weapon or not, and they say they have no information on if the man had a past criminal history.

Police say they have not determined what, if any, relationship there was between the man and woman. She was taken to Willis-Knighton hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

This is the third officer-involved shooting within Caddo/Bossier Parish in less than 24 hours. Early Friday afternoon a deputy Shreveport City Marshal fired shots at a stolen car suspect after the driver crashed into the passenger side of the marshal's car.

Thursday night, a Caddo Parish Deputy shot and killed a man on Jeri Lane in SW Caddo Parish after the man, who had threatened a relative with his gun, aimed the weapon at the deputy. The deputy shot at the suspect, who later died.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.