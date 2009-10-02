Suspect who rammed S'port Marshal's car still free

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police say there's still no sign of the suspect who sped away from a traffic stop, crashing into a Shreveport City Marshal's car in the process.

Early Friday afternoon, a Shreveport officer spotted a Mercury Grand Marquis he believed was stolen. After checking the license plate and confirming the car was stolen, the officer called for assistance.

When police tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off.

At one point during the pursuit, Shreveport Deputy City Marshal D.R. Buckingham, who was assisting in the chase, was following the car on Claiborne Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. Buckingham said the driver lost control and spun out, but he regained control and crashed into the marshal's car. Buckingham said after the crash he did fire shots at the suspect's car. It's unknown if the car or the suspect were hit by the bullets.

The chase eventually ended about 10 minutes later in the 1100 block of Boulevard when the suspect bailed out of the car and began running from the scene.

Dozens of officers then set up a perimeter, with cars and officer stationed at numerous intersections, hoping to bring a quick end to the search. K-9 officers also helped with the search.

At one point, officers surrounded a home on Lee Street between College and Boulevard, thinking the suspect had run inside to elude officers. It turned out the suspect was not there.

Police Cpl. Bill Goodin said officers did find an ID card inside the stolen car. Police are trying to determine if the ID belongs to the suspect. Goodin also said detectives will examine the car for fingerprints.

