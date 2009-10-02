Bossier Par. principal charged with DWI retiring

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex elementary school principal recently arrested for drunk driving is retiring.

Bossier Parish School's Superintendent D.C. Machen announced the retirement of Stockwell Elementary Principal Timothy Thompson at a Friday morning news conference.

This is actually the second retirement for Thompson. He retired from the school system previous, but later returned to become principal at Stockwell.

Thompson admitted while driving through Benton back in September, he tossed an open beer bottle into the front yard of the home where Benton Police Chief Charles Pilkinton lives.

Thompson has worked with the Bossier Parish School System for more than 30 years.

Machen said Stockwell's assistant principal will be in charge of the school until a new principal is found. Machen did not say how long that would take.

