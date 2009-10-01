Huey Ray Bush

Wanted by: Ouachita County Sheriff's Office

Charge: Attempted murder and other felony crimes

Age:

Description:

Last Known Address: 666A Ouachita 63, Camden, AR/Was reportedly seen in the last 2 or 3 months in Many, LA

Wanted Since: October 2004

Other Info: CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS - Wanted for the attempted murder of his wife, Veronica, on October 14, 2004.

Contact: Ouachita County Sheriff's Office - 870-837-2200 or your local law enforcement agency

MANY, LA (KSLA) - Investigators need your help catching a man wanted for attempted murder.

So far Huey ‘Ray' Bush has evaded the law for nearly five years, but recently authorities say he could be hiding out in the Ark-La-Tex. "I do want closure. I want this to be over with," says Veronica Bush, Ray's ex-wife and the person he allegedly shot on October 14, 2004.

Veronica says she'd had enough of Ray's drinking, drugs and ultimately their marriage. "He was constantly calling me, constantly calling me. Finally the last phone call he says, ‘is this your final answer?' I said ‘yes, it is my final answer.'"

And that evening, Ray paid her one final, unexpected visit.

As Veronica pulled up to the mailbox in her car, she says Ray came out of the woods carrying a shotgun. "The look, the look wasn't right in his eyes, just something wasn't right."

As Veronica hit the accelerator, that's when she says she heard the sound of a shotgun blast. The shot blew out the back window. At the same time, she felt a sharp pain in her shoulder.

The shotgun blast through the back window is still evident today. She drives the same car with the same headrest that likely saved her life. It's riddled with buckshot holes.

"I said ‘Lord I'm shot, help me Lord,' and I just believe he did," recalls Veronica. A passerby found Veronica on the side of the road.

However, nearly five years later, authorities still have not found Bush. Now U.S. Marshals think he may be hiding out in the Sabine Parish town of Many.

Surprisingly, Many Police Chief Roger Freeman says he's seen Ray. "I saw the guy before, used to be a local here."

However, that was before the chief says he knew Ray was a wanted man. "A few people have said they saw him around town in the last two or three months."

Ray's older brother, Charles Bush, lives in Many. "I have no earthly idea," was Charles' response when told that Ray had reportedly been seen in town as recently as a few months ago. "Where, here? In Many? Not as far as I know."

Wherever Ray Bush is, Veronica just hopes she never sees him again, except behind bars. "I was always afraid he was just going to walk out of the woods. I just refuse to let him take over the last part of my life."

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.