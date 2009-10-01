Lee Ross Potter

Wanted by: Tyler Police Department

Charge: Bank Robbery

Age: 52

Description: Last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with a pony tail

Last Known Address:

Wanted Since: September 16, 2009

Other Info: Potter has been identified as the suspect who robbed the Southside Bank inside the Brookshire's Grocery Store on Highway 64 West at Loop 323. Police say about 4 pm on September 16, Potter allegedly handed the tellers a note, got an undetermined amount of cash, then fled from the store on foot.

Contact: Tyler Police Department - 903-531-1000 or Tyler Crime Stoppers - 903-537-2833