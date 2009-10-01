Timothy Darnell Larry, AKA Tim Weekly

Wanted by: Texarkana, Arkansas

Charge: Criminal Attempted Capital Murder

Age: 30

Description: Black hair, brown eyes,5'10" tall, 185 lbs.

Last Known Address:

Wanted Since: September 18, 2009

Other Info: Larry is a suspect in a shooting at the Chapel Ridge Apartments at 4716 County Avenue, where 30-year-old Patrick Forte was wounded by gunfire, assaulted and robbed. Two other suspects have already been arrested in this case. Police say Larry may be driving a dark-colored Ford Explorer or Expedition.

Contact: Texarkana Area CrimeStoppers - 903-793-STOP