Timothy Darnell Larry, AKA Tim Weekly
Wanted by: Texarkana, Arkansas
Charge: Criminal Attempted Capital Murder
Age: 30
Description: Black hair, brown eyes,5'10" tall, 185 lbs.
Last Known Address:
Wanted Since: September 18, 2009
Other Info: Larry is a suspect in a shooting at the Chapel Ridge Apartments at 4716 County Avenue, where 30-year-old Patrick Forte was wounded by gunfire, assaulted and robbed. Two other suspects have already been arrested in this case. Police say Larry may be driving a dark-colored Ford Explorer or Expedition.
Contact: Texarkana Area CrimeStoppers - 903-793-STOP
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.