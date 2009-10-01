Raymond N. Cambra

Wanted by: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office

Charge: 3 counts of bank fraud

Age: 38

Description: Brown hair, brown eyes, 6'1" tall, 185 lbs.

Last Known Address: 3500 block of Greenwood St., Texarkana, TX

Wanted Since: April 9, 2009

Other Info: Cambra defrauded financial institutions in Bossier City and Texarkana. He opened a savings and checking account with a local bank and deposited fraudulent checks from an account that had been closed for quite some time. He made deposits into the accounts on three occasions. He then began using money from the accounts to make withdrawals and purchases. The amount he defrauded the banks for was $870.99. It was later discovered that the address he gave to open the account was fake as well. Agencies in Texarkana, TX are also searching for Cambra for similar charges.

Contact: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office - 318-965-2203

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Ark-La-Tex authorities hope you can help track down Raymond Cambra, who's wanted for committing bank fraud, and leaving behind numerous victims.

"He's been on the loose a while and proven to be pretty slippery," said Lt. Ed Baswell with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. Bossier Parish authorities hope ‘Mr. Slippery' Raymond Cambra will eventually slip up.

"He's a little bit of a flim-flam man and con artist and we would very much like to catch him," said Baswell.

Baswell says Cambra victimized two banks - one in Texarkana and the other, a Barksdale Federal Credit Union in Bossier City.

Earlier this year, Cambra is accused of using old checks from a closed account out of Texarkana and opening a new account in Bossier.

The credit union caught on, but only after Cambra allegedly wrote close to a thousand dollars in new bogus checks.

"We do take it personal because we know at some point it does affect the consumer," Becky Culver with the Barksdale Federal Credit Union.

To combat bank fraud, Culver says Barksdale works closely with its tellers to notice and seek out potential bank fraud, and warnings to customers are posted to keep them alert.

"I would like to think we have saved many," Culver said. "What I don't like to think about is how many have slipped through."

Like Raymond Cambra.

According to the last known attorney to represent Cambra, he was arrested for DWI in Shreveport just months before the bank fraud. The attorney says he says he hasn't seen nor heard from Cambra in months.

"We have one source that tells us he may have been as far away as Mexico at one time," said Baswell.

Investigators need your help to bring him in before he runs, or tries his luck again.

"There's a possibility he'll do it again, so we'd like to snatch him up as soon as we can," said Baswell.

Raymond Cambra is 6'1" tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

If you've seen Raymond Cambra or know where he is, please call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 965-2203.

Texarkana Police say they want to talk to Cambra as well and are actively looking for him.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.